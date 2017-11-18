Troopers make arrest after chase reaches speeds of 130 mph - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Troopers make arrest after chase reaches speeds of 130 mph

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
NEW KENT, Va. (AP) -

A Richmond man has been arrested after police say he approached 130 mph (209 km/h) on a Virginia highway trying to elude a state trooper.
    
Virginia State Police say the trooper attempted to pull over 33-year-old Derrell Keith Williams on eastbound Interstate-64 in New Kent County about 1:30 a.m. Saturday after seeing him swerve across the center line.
    
When troopers activated their siren, they say Williams sped off in a black Lincoln, accelerating to 130 mph and turning off his headlights.
    
Police say he almost hit one car before getting out of his car and running off. He left the car in drive and forced it into an embankment.
    
Police caught up with Williams on foot and say he had cocaine in his possession and a handgun in the car.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.