Raleigh County Crews Rush to Scene of a Brush Fire

Emergency crews in Raleigh County rushed to the scene of a large brush fire in the Lester area.

Raleigh County 911 Dispatchers reported the call came in just after 2:30 p.m. The fire is 100 feet wide and initial reports explained it started on Church Street in Lester.

Right now crews are on the scene on Pittman Road in Lester working to contain the fire. The Lester Volunteer Fire Department, Sophia Area Volunteer Fire Department, the West Virginia Division of Forestry and Jan-Care are all on scene assisting to put the fire out.

Dispatchers said there are no injuries to report at this time.

