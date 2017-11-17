WV Prison Crisis: A Critical Shortage of Corrections Officers

When 44 year Todd Boyes escaped from the South Central Regional Jail, he quickly became the poster boy for West Virginia's Corrections Crisis. The state currently has 500 corrections officer positions that are vacant. Boyes was somehow able to obtain civilian clothes, and simply walked out of the jail.

Q: Do you attribute that to the current drastic shortage of corrections officers?

"Well, common sense dictates it was probably a factor in this," said Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone.

With a shortage 500 officers statewide, each guard must watch an average of 10 inmates. It's one of the reasons that former Corrections Officer James Elam quit after less than a year on the job. He's now running for the House of Delegates.

"These dangerous offenders behind bars, if I don't have someone there to back me up, that's potentially my life. And every day these guys come into this facility, and they risk their lives. And we're not doing them any credit buy not paying them, or not helping them out getting better officers in there; giving them a higher wage," said James Elam, (D) Candidate for Delegate-35, and a former Corrections Officer.

In fact, everyone we've talked to concerning this corrections crisis points to the same issue as the cause - low pay. Our investigation found that federal corrections officers in the six-state region are the highest paid. And every state that borders the Mountain State has a significantly higher starting-pay, than West Virginia, which is dead last.

"Even though we just had a pay raise in September, we're still at $24 thousand a year. So if I can leave and go to the Federal Bureau of Prisons and make at least $40 thousand a year, I'm going to do that," said James Elam, Former Corrections Officer.

What happens is, West Virginia pays to train it's corrections officers, who then leave for higher pay elsewhere:

"It's just a huge problem. So we're competing with neighboring states, and them we are competing within our own state in the federal system," said Elaine Harris, of the Communications Workers of America, which is the union for WV Corrections Officers.

Q: You left to go to the private sector, why?

"It paid more and I could get a 40 hour a week job," said James Elam, the former Corrections Officer.

Led by former Boone County Sheriff and-now-Delegate Rodney Miller, legislators have been on a tour of various jails across the Mountain State. The union that represent Corrections Officers believes the tours are critical to solving the staffing crisis.

"I think it's important; it's educational. So that they can kindly walk some time in these folks shoe," said Elaine Harris, Communications Workers of America.

Critics say it's not just a public safety issue. They say training, then losing hundreds of corrections officers, amounts to government waste.

"Money is going to be a driving factor in this."

Q: Well how much do you think we are wasting, ballpark figure, how much is the state wasting by training all these officers who are leaving?"

"I think the original number that I came up with in our Interim committee meeting was around $4 million dollars," said Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone.

The staffing shortage means many officers are working lots of overtime, and that has consequences, too.

"These folks are working themselves to death. They're worn out. When that happens complacency takes over and at times mistakes can be made," said Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone.

And Delegate Miller says that includes an inmate simply walking out the front door, to freedom.

Many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said that the Corrections staffing crisis will be one of the top five items when the Legislature convenes for its session in January.