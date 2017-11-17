Woman arrested for DUI incident seeks lesser sentence - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Woman arrested for DUI incident in Raleigh County seeks lesser sentence

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia woman who was sentenced for driving impaired and injuring six people, including four children, has asked for a reduced sentence.

News outlets report 47-year-old Debra Dillon asked for the reduced sentence during a motion hearing Thursday.

Dillon pleaded guilty to several offenses, including two counts of DUI causing bodily injury. In March, Raleigh County Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick ordered her to serve 13 to 53 years in prison.

Dillon's public defender, Tom Moore, pointed out that all charges related to Dillon's current sentence stem from the 2015 incident.

Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said the defense had no grounds to make the request, citing more than 60 prior offenses on Dillon's record.

Kirkpatrick said he'll take Dillon's request under advisement and issue a written decision at a later date.

