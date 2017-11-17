Hawk Knob Cidery Selected as a Finalist for the AFBF 2018 Entrepreneurship Challenge

The owners of Hawk Knob have been hard at work for about four years making hard cider in the first Cidery in West Virginia. Now as the cider is prepared to be barreled, they know their work has paid off.



Their cidery is a finalist for the American Farm Bureaus 2018 Entrepreneurship Challenge.

Joshua Bennett, Co-Founder and Owner of Hawk Knob, said it's very important to him to deliver a quality product.



"When I saw cider coming on to the American market I saw that there wasn't a really good representation of traditional dry Appalachian hard ciders like we've been making up in the hills of West Virginia for a very long time, so we kind of specialize in having a very true to form traditional product," Bennett explained.



Out of 471 companies nationwide, Hawk Knob in Lewisburg is one of the four finalists left in the competition. The company is known for using West Virginia apples to make their one of a kind drink.



In the largest international cider competition in the world, Hawk Knob left with a gold medal this year and they are hoping to win the entrepreneurship challenge to continue to share true West Virginia Cider nationwide.



"To get a little recognition for what we're doing certainly does feel good, we're really glad to be promoting and bringing back this industry in West Virginia," Bennett said.



Now the team is waiting to see if their work and dedication will pay off. The winner will be chosen on January 7th in Nashville, Tennessee at the American Farm Bureaus Annual Convention.