Country Breakfast in Alderson Will Raise Money for Alderson Police Officer

Local farm fresh food has been donated for a Country Breakfast in Alderson to help support Mac Brackenrich, the Alderson police officer who was shot three weeks ago.



We are told by his coworkers that he is showing signs of improvement. But, his medical bills will be high, so the Alderson Fire Department is holding a donation based breakfast to help him with the costs.

Mike Vandall, an Alderson Firefighter, said this is an important time for the community to show support.



"Mac is a member of our police department here he's also a member of our fire department, he's rescued people and protected people here so now it's time for us to try to pay him back and help him with his expenses," Vandall explained.



There will also be a silent auction to help raise more money. The Country Breakfast Fundraiser will be this Sunday November 19th from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Alderson Fire Department, it is $7 a plate.