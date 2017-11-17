Princeton Decks Out Downtown for Christmas

One local city is gearing up for the holiday season by getting into the Christmas spirit. The Public Works Department for the City of Princeton has been hard at work to put holiday decorations up throughout the city.

From lights to stockings, the downtown area will be decked out in Christmas cheer. Workers explained this year they received new decorations, so they have a lot of work cut out for themselves.

"We're in the process of putting them up, but we don't have brackets that are made for these so it's taking a little longer to put them up. I think we'll get there between now and the time the Christmas parade is here," the Director for the City of Princeton's Public Works Department, Bo Barker said.

This year they added more lights and a 25 foot tall tree to display in the downtown area. All work is expected to be completed by the Princeton Christmas parade.