Color Blind Man Sees Colors for the First Time

One Princeton man born without the ability to see some colors is given the gift of a lifetime that will forever change the way he sees the world.

At 26-years-old, Aaron Walkup has been color blind without the ability to see reds or greens. "I don't see color like other people do," Walkup said.

In his eyes, reds and greens look more like brown, but with special tinted glasses his world will turn bright and beautiful. "When I got them and tried them on it was amazing, I was absolutely floored," Walkup said.

Walkup explained getting the glasses changed his life forever. "The first thing I noticed was how bright everything was. I mean from what I see as dull all the time was bright, vivid, and beautiful," Walkup added.

The sights he sees go beyond just the beauty of nature, he's actually learning new things about himself. "I've got a lot of color on my arms and I didn't realize that until I put those on," Walkup said. He's now able to see the reds and greens in the tattoos that ink up his arms.

He explained looking into the future, there's no sight he's scared to see. "It doesn't fix the problem and that will always be an issue for me. Especially if I'm not wearing them, but I do feel more complete," Walkup said.

The glasses he owns are from a company called Enchroma and cost around $600.