Former corrections officer admits to child porn charge

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
A plea hearing was held in Fayette County on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 for a former corrections officer from the Gene Spadaro Detention Center.  Stephen Basham appeared before the Honorable John Hatcher.

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah said Basham admitted in open court to using a child to produce obscene material.  He was arrested in January while he was working as a corrections officer at the Spadaro Center in Mount Hope.  Harrah said he feels the sentence is appropriate.

Judge Hatcher sentenced Basham to serve eight years in prison.  He will serve 12 years of supervised release as a sex offender following his prison term.

