Fayetteville's Small Town Christmas Celebration Announced

Fayetteville is going all out for the holidays with Fayetteville's Small Town Christmas Celebration. Escape the hustle and bustle of the holidays and enjoy a getaway with your family. You can shop small and enjoy strolling around historic Fayetteville as the storefronts come to life with Christmas displays all month long.

The town square will light up like a Christmas storybook with lights strung and fresh greenery bringing the town square to life. The festivities kick off December 1st with Fayetteville's Annual Christmas Parade. Parade route starting from Fayetteville High School at 5 p.m. Head over to see the light show at the Fayette County Park and participate in the Ugly Sweater run. The Fayetteville Arts Coalition will be hosting their Holiday Sampler December 1st, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Start your Saturday with Breakfast with Santa at Cathedral Cafe from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Fayetteville's Christmas Craft Show will be held Saturday, December 2nd with over 50 craft vendors. The Fayetteville Women's Club will be sponsoring the Craft show at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building on Maple Avenue in Fayetteville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Get your picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Kool Beanz from Noon to 3 p.m. Stop by Sweet T's Bakery for Sugar Cookie decorating from Noon to 2 p.m. Experience the Greening of the Town at the Station Parking Lot as everyone comes together to decorate the town for Christmas. You can join in on the fun and be part of the Small Town Christmas Celebration. The Fayetteville Arts Coalition will be hosting "Make and Take Snow Flake Craft" at 11 a.m. at the Fayetteville CVB building.

There is a lot to see and experience at Fayetteville's Small Town Christmas Celebration. The public is cordially invited to come and join us as we transform Fayetteville into a storybook Christmas town for the holidays. For information, contact the Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau at (304) 574-1500 or online at http://www.visitfayettewv.com.