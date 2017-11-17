TN Based Outreach to Host Christmas Event in Greenbrier County

Men and Women of Action (MWOA), a global outreach ministry of the Church of God out of Cleveland, TN, is hosting its annual Appalachian Christmas Event next week in Rainelle. It will happen at the Greenbrier Avenue Church of God, on 901 Greenbrier Avenue. The team consists of over 55 people from throughout the United States and will be handing out food, coats, and toys to the community at an approximate total value of $500,000.

The MWOA team is preparing hundreds of food boxes to be distributed on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On the same day, the team will be distributing coats to families. On Saturday, November 25, 2017, a Christmas party will be held for kids, ages newborn to 16-years-old, starting at 11 a.m. Each child will receive a wrapped gift for Christmas (and must be present to receive the gift!)

Pre-registration is required for both events. Forms can be received by calling Pastor John Keeling at (304) 438-5571. No financial information is asked and income levels are not a requisite to participate in the project.

The team is working daily this coming week, Monday - Friday, at the Greenbrier Avenue Church of God, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.