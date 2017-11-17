Four members of Wyoming County family indicted for arson, $500,000 insurance fraud

WYOMING COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Four members of a prominent Wyoming County family face a 28-count felony indictment alleging insurance fraud after setting two of their own properties on fire, court records show.

Windel Lester, James Edward Lester, Gregory Lester, and Georgetta Lester are all facing felony counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to commit arson, use of fire to commit wire or mail fraud, unlawful monetary transactions and money laundering.

Windel Lester is a member of the Board of Directors a local banks and owns owns Lester Home Center, Inc., Lester Mobile Home Sales, Inc. and several other businesses throughout the area.

The allegations are related to crimes that happened on two properties owned by the Lester family- 101 Smokeless Road in Matoaka in Mercer County and 3542 Norwood Road in Huntington, Cabell County.

According to court documents, the four stated above would purchase cheap, vacant properties, obtain insurance, and then set the property on fire to collect money from their insurance provider. Documents say they would also create a fake list of furniture and items inside the home to get more insurance money.

The family allegedly claimed more than $550,000 through their insurance and split the money between the four.

If found guilty, all of them will have to forfeit all of their property, pay back $556,135.68, and faces prison time.

Keep clicking 59 News for more information as it becomes available.

