Beckley's Christmas Parade Details Announced

Beckley's annual Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 2nd beginning at 11 a.m. Line up will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Park Middle School for floats and at 10 a.m. a the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza for bands, schools and walking units. The course will follow the usual parade route through town. This year's theme is the "Christmas Spirit, Sparkle & Shine."

The City of Beckley / Beckley Events will be organizing the event. The YMCA's Spirit of Beckley honoree Bishop Fred T. Simms will be the parade's Grand Marshal.

Floats will compete in four categories: Religious, Commercial/Business, Schools, and Community Non-profit Organizations. Trophies will be awarded for the best overall, the four float categories (1st, 2nd, and 3rd places), along with the judges' choice walking unit, animal unit, classic car, decorated emergency vehicle and bands. Cash prizes may be awarded for the best overall ($100) and 1st place in the four float categories ($50).

An awards ceremony will take place following the parade at the viewing stage on Neville Street. Any group interested in participating in the parade may call Jill Moorefield at (304) 256-1776 to request a parade entry package or visit http://www.beckley.org to access the parade entry form or email jmoorefield@beckley.org.