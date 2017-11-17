Cadets Chosen to Highlight the Colors at the Pittsburgh Game

Cadets Catherine Walls,of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Alyssa Haber of Springfield, Virginia; and Joseph Litzinger, of Warsaw, Virginia, will receive the flags at this week's football game against the University of Pittsburgh.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game. Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team's spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver them to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance during training, render honor to the flags and then carry them off the field. At home games, three first-year cadets are selected, and one of two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Walls, a first-year cadet majoring in agribusiness in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences with a minor in leadership studies from the corps' Rice Center for Leader Development, was chosen for her consistent performance above the standard. She excels academically, earns top scores on cadet knowledge quizzes, and has proven herself a leader among her peers. She is in the corps' Citizen-Leader Track.

Haber, a first-year cadet majoring in physics in the College of Science with a minor in leadership studies and astronomy, was chosen for carrying out her duties at a high level. She is punctual and focused, and she demonstrates leadership by tutoring peers within her major. She is the recipient of a corps' Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Naval ROTC.

Litziner, a first-year cadet majoring in national security and foreign affairs in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences with a minor in leadership studies, was chosen for his diligence and determination. He shows great potential and is an asset to his freshman class. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Army ROTC.