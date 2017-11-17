Bramwell Holiday Tour of "Homes, History and Hospitality"

The annual Bramwell holiday tour of homes in Mercer County will be held Saturday, December 9, 2017. This self guided tour is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and costs $15 per person. You may purchase your tickets beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Bramwell Presbyterian Church located in the center of town. The Old Episcopal Parsonage will be open for the first time for your viewing!

There will be several historic homes open for you to view as well as shopping, lunch and a hospitality room at the Historic Depot replica. Bramwell, "The Gem of the Coalfields," is filled with history. Home of the Coal Barons, come and hear the history behind each home you visit! Plus, listen to the rich history of the town presented by famed local historian, Betty Goins, prior to your tour. Come send the day in historic, friendly Bramewll, WV. This is a self-guided tour so allow yourself ample time by coming early. Please remember, the homes close promptly as 8 p.m.