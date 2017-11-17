Bluefield inn is a Best of West Virginia Finalist

A Mercer County business is named as a finalist for best Bed and Breakfast in the WV Living Magazine's upcoming 2017 Best of West Virginia awards. The magazine will feature award recipients in its Winter '17 issue, which will hit newsstands in early December.

"We are very proud to be a finalist for this year's awards and to help showcase what great things we have to offer in Bluefield, Mercer County and West Virginia. Since purchasing the property in 2014, we have consistently been rated 5 stars on TripAdvisor and have been awarded their Certificate of Excellence. We offer top amenities with upgrades bedding, linens, gourmet meals prepared on-site, a beautiful mansion featuring original art and most importantly, West Virginia hospitality," said Kitt McCarthy, Owner of the Bluefield Inn.

"The mission of WV Living magazine has always been to highlight the best, most exciting things happening around our state. That's why we love the Best of West Virginia awards," said Nikki Bowman, editor and publisher of WV Living. "The awards honor the businesses, organizations, and individuals working hard to serve their communities. And they're especially meaningful because the readers are the ones who decide who receives the award."

Each year, thousands of people around and outside the state cast votes in the "Best of West Virginia" competition.

Members of the public are encouraged to vote for their favorites among this year's Best of West Virginia nominees at http://wvliving.com.

For more information about Bluefield Inn, call (304) 323-2200, email info@bluefieldinn or visit http://BluefieldInn.com.