Appalachia Service Project Dedicates Eight Additional Homes for Flood Victims in Greenbrier County

On Monday, November 20, 2017, at 1 p.m. at 117 9th Street in Rainelle, Appalachia Service Project (ASP) will dedicate eight additional homes in their flood recovery efforts in Greenbrier County.

In 13 months since ASP's first home was dedicated in response to the June 2016 flood, ASP has provided new homes for 50 families, with 10 more currently under construction.

ASP CEO, Walter Crouch, stated, "To God be the glory for enabling our volunteers, staff, contractors, and donors to perform at such an amazing pace. Drop by Monday if you can to help us celebrate all that God has done. We are so thankful for the many blessings that have allowed us to bring more families home for the holidays this year."

Among the eight home recipients are Barbara and Harold Mitchell, who have been living in a camper on their property since the time of the flood and are excited to finally be getting back into a home. The Cruse family was part of ASP's repair program this past winter to ensure their mobile home was safe to live in with their son and grandson while they awaited their new home. Grace Reynolds, whose whole was lifted completely off the foundation and broken in half during the flood, has been living with a friend while awaiting her new home. Grace is looking forward to hosting her family's Christmas dinner this year in a place that is all her own again. Also, in an effort to provide a variety of housing solutions to fit the needs of each family ASP serves, two single-bedroom homes will be dedicated for James Keener and Elsie Foley.

Many gracious partners are making Rebuilding Rainelle possible, including Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee, Homes for White Sulphur Springs, and Neighbors Loving Neighbors, as well as a variety of volunteers, donors and supporters.

Rebuilding Rainelle is just one part of ASP's larger outreach to families in need of home repair and replacement across Central Appalachian Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.