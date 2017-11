Two lanes of I-77 closed after tractor trailer vs. car accident

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Two lanes of I-77 are closed after a tractor trailer versus car accident Friday morning.

Dispatchers said the accident happened around 8:40 a.m. at mile marker 20 near the Camp Creek exit. Crews say one Northbound and one Southbound lane is closed at this time.

No injuries were reported but expect traffic delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene.