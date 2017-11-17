GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) Crews are redirecting traffic after an accident on Route 19 near the Glen Jean intersection in Fayette County on Friday morning.

Oak Hill and Mt. Hope fire departments are on scene along with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department. According to 911 dispatchers the southbound lanes are almost completely blocked. No word on injuries at this time.

The call came in around 8:25 a.m. Please avoid this area if possible.

Stay with 59 News on air and online for updates to this story.