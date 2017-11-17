UPDATE: 4 missing in Pennsylvania senior home inferno, officials not hopeful

PHILADELPHIA -- Four people are missing and presumed dead following last week's fire at a Pennsylvania senior living community.

The massive blaze tore through Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester late Thursday, injuring more than two dozen people and displacing 133 residents. The cause is still unknown.

Officials previously had suggested that not all the residents had made it out alive, but they didn't reveal the number of missing until Monday afternoon. A husband and wife as well as two other elderly women hadn't been found "and we aren't expecting good news," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said.

Investigators will start sorting through the remains of the burnt-out building with heavy machinery, officials said.

Eight people were still hospitalized Monday, authorities said, and scores of residents have been relocated to surrounding facilities.

Many residents were pushed from the complex in wheelchairs or rolled out on their beds into overnight temperatures that dipped into the low 40s as strong winds fanned flames that engulfed sections of the building within minutes.

More than 400 emergency personnel responded to the fire. The heat was so intense that one firefighter battling the blaze discovered his helmet was melting. Dozens of neighbors also helped during the rescue effort, wrapping residents in blankets and ferrying them to ambulances using makeshift gurneys.

"[Firefighters] risked their lives to bring out everyone they could," Hogan said, CBS Philadelphia reports.

Volunteers collected clothing and supplies for the residents over the weekend. Organizers said the support was so overwhelming they couldn't accept any more items.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. – At least 20 people were taken to hospitals as a massive fire ripped through a senior living community in Pennsylvania, reports CBS Philadelphia. Dozens more, many of whom were unable to walk, were forced into the cold night air.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia.

CBS Philadelphia says authorities believed all the injuries were non-life threatening.

The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings and flames could be seen shooting from the roofs and windows of the structures, forcing residents to evacuate.

News helicopter video shows dozens of residents lining up along the street, wrapped in blankets. Many were in wheelchairs or in beds on wheels. A spokesperson for the community, Faith Woodward, said it was about 40 degrees outdoors at the time.

Residents who weren't taken to hospitals were brought to various facilities in the area, CBS Philadelphia says.

A spokeswoman for Main Line Health, a not-for-profit health system, said area hospitals also were providing shelter to some additional residents of the senior living community.

Early Friday morning, the local chapter of the American Red Cross tweeted that it had multiple teams on the scene and that it was working with county officials and facility staff to assist displaced residents.

Woodward told CBS news 140 people live in the community. All were evacuated and, as far as she knew, accounted for.

It was unclear what sparked the fire. Woodward said residents heard a "big pop" just before it began.

CBS News has learned the facility was found to be in violation of some fire safety standards during its latest inspection, in February, but had since corrected the violations.

According to its website, Barclay Friends offers various levels of care including memory care, skilled nursing and post-acute rehab.