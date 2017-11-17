Parents warned to remove bulky coats before buckling kids in car seats

When it comes to keeping your children safe in the car one simple mistake could have deadly consequences.

When traveling in the winter one simple step could save your child's life in an accident.

Leaving a winter coat on your child when buckling them into a car seat can be extremely dangerous.

"As soon as you start to put the child in the car seat take the coat off first then get them set and make sure the harness fits," explained Amy Boggs with West Virginia Child Passenger Safety Program.

She said the coat can make it seem like a proper fit when it really isn't putting your child at risk for falling out.

Instead consider laying the coat over your child's shoulders after they are strapped in or carry a blanket in the car.

