Woman arrested for stealing car with 2-year-old in backseat

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/WVNS) - A woman is in jail for stealing a car with a 2-year-old in the backseat, according to officials.

The vehicle was stolen from 5527 MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston Thursday evening.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, the vehicle was found around 10:05 p.m. near Big River Electronics at Hewitt Drive and MacCorkle Avenue in between Jefferson and St. Albans in Kanawha County.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is a female and has been taken into custody. The child was found to be in good condition and unharmed.

