Officer Shot, Intruder Killed, Several Others Shot in Violent Home Invasion in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Several intruders and a police officer have been shot after a home invasion in Kanawha County.

The crime took place on the 600 block of Albert Street in Charleston at around 11:10 p.m.

Four black male intruders and one white male intruder entered the house, all armed with guns.

The homeowner ran out the back door of the home and is unharmed.

One of the intruders was shot by police and is dead. Two to three other intruders are wounded. There is no word on their condition at this time.

All five intruders have been accounted for, according to dispatchers.

According to responders, a police officer was shot. Responders say the officer was hit in his vest, but it did not go completely through the vest. He has been transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Charleston Police, South Charleston Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha County EMS have responded to the scene.

