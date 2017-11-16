New changes coming to downtown Princeton

Changes will soon be coming to downtown Princeton. On Thursday, November 16th, members with the Renaissance Project hosted a Community Celebration and Conversation in the Renaissance Theater.

One of the big talking points was the naming of the Grassroots District, which will run from Bee to 5th Street in downtown Princeton.

Members with the Princeton Renaissance Project wanted to give the community the scoop on what has been happening downtown. Guests had the chance to meet with business owners in the downtown area and get an inside look at some projects that are in the works.



Tammy Dotson owns Hater Book Shop on Mercer Street. She said she is very excited to see all of the changes and how far the downtown area has progressed.

"Watching all of the great things that happen downtown, taking downtown and making it new again. Keeping all of the character that goes along with it, and connecting with the community because I think that is so important," said Dotson.

The Renaissance Theater is still a work in progress, but with construction continuing members with the Renaissance Project are hoping the theater will open its doors within the next year and a half. Teacher at Stages Music School on Mercer Street, Kayla McKinney, said now that things are starting to look bright for the future of Mercer Street, she believes the new look will attract more people.

"Everybody is working together to make Mercer Street together. So I feel like people aren't going to look away anymore because it's all happening at once," said McKinney.

Some new businesses are expected to open along Mercer Street in 2018.