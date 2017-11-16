UPDATE: Deputies find stolen car with baby in the backseat

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The vehicle and the baby have been found safe by deputies.

The vehicle was found at Value City Furniture on MacCorkle Avenue in between Jefferson and St. Albans.

One person is in custody.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen with a baby in the backseat.

The child is only two-years-old.

According to dispatchers, police are looking for a 2008 Red Hyundai Elantra with four doors.

The vehicle was stolen from 5527 MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston.

Dispatchers say the West Virginia license plates is NJT-742.

The vehicle is described to have damage by the front doors.

The two-year-old child is two years old with blonde hair and blue eyes wearing a paw patrol onesie.

No Amber Alert has been issued at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.