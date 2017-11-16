Contents, safety sheets posted in Parkersburg warehouse fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia environmental and safety authorities have posted online more information on the contents of industrial warehouse that burned for a week in Parkersburg as well as safety data.

The blaze began Oct. 21 in the 420,000-square-foot (39,000-square-meter) property owned by Intercontinental Export Import Inc., or IEI Plastics.

The list http://bit.ly/2ATiUA6 includes various types of plastic pellets.

The company has proposed a cleanup plan now under review.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday was handed a $1.44 million bill for Wood County's expense.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that the largest expense of more than $916,000 was from a Pennsylvania contractor that specializes in putting out industrial fires. Another expense of about $390,000 was for air-quality testing conducted by the Little Rock, Arkansas-based Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health.

Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.), http://www.newsandsentinel.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.