Deputies Grow Support for No Shave November

Local law enforcement agencies are taking part in no shave November to raise money for local charities.

Deputies at the Fayette County Sheriff's Department said things are starting to get hairy over there as they make there way into week two of the month long event.

This is an event most deputies take part in every year, but this year all money raised will go to the Just for Kids Advocacy Center. That is an organization which works to protect children who may have been abused. All money raised will go straight to helping out the kids locally in Southern West Virginia.

Deputies participating explained this organization is something they feel strongly about supporting. "I feel a lot of crime would go unpunished or prosecuted because we wouldn't have an avenue to connect with the kids or juveniles and Just For Kids does an absolutely amazing job," a Sergeant with the Fayette Sheriff's Department, Nick Mooney said.