Wyoming County Sheriff's Department to host 'Shop-with-a-cop'

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department is launching 'Shop-with-a-cop' this holiday season. The sheriff's department will be taking 40 kids from around the county on a shopping spree that is completely paid for by donations.

Jimmy White, Chief Deputy for the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department, said some families in the county have recently seen hard times. This is a way for the sheriff's department to give back to the kids who need it most.

"This area is in such an economic decline, we're just trying to help some of the kids," White explained.

'Shop-with-a-cop' will take place on December 3rd at the Magic Mart in Oceana. The kids will be chosen by schools from around the county. The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department is still accepting donations to sponsor a child. Donations can be made at the sheriff's department or at the First Community Bank in Pineville. The sheriff's department hopes to sponsor more children next year.