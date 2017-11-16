Safety Tips in Wake of Wintry Mix Forecast

Wintry mix is already in the forecast for the weekend of November 17, 2017. Drivers both local and out-of-state have mixed feelings about the seasonal changes.

"It's alright," said Princeton driver James Clark. "I like winter!"

"I like snowy weather when I'm prepared for it," said out-of-state traveler Jane Killion. "But I'll tell you, this breeze is a lot colder than I was anticipating."

While drivers may or may not be prepared, the West Virginia Division of Highways is ready and has been for weeks. They have been conducting what is called dry runs.

"Basically, we conducted almost like there was a snowstorm," said Joe Pack, District 10 Maintenance Engineer for the West Virginia Division of Highways. "We time the organization to see how long it takes for them to mount the equipment. Then we do basically a prep check on all the trucks."

District 10 alone has approximately 40,000 tons of salt in stock to be used by 92 trucks across McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

But no matter where you live, there are precautions the Division of Highways recommends that take to stay safe whenever winter strikes:

Invest in all-seasonal tires.

Use antifreeze windshield fluid.

Routinely check your vehicle's tire pressure, battery level, and wiper blades.

But there is one precaution that supersedes them all.

"Just slow down," Pack said. "Be aware that there are other vehicles are around you and that conditions are not conducive to the speed limits posted."

As they always say, better safe than sorry.