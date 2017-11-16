Sexual Assault Activists Take A Step Forward In Helping Victims

It's one of the hardest and most vulnerable times in a person's life. A sexual assault can change a person forever, and on Thursday, November 16, the Mercer County Sexual Assault Team took another step toward helping victims through this kind of traumatic experience.

Melissa Smith is the coordinator for the Sexual Assault Response Team, and one of the people working to help victims.

"It's very important to us that we stay informed with the most up to date training and get the most information possible because when we set out our policies and procedures we want to have that up to date information so we can distribute that among the other first responders in the community," Smith said.

Project Coordinator, Nikki Godfrey, is also studying to help the elderly and those in the LGBTQ community, but said there is another extremely vulnerable group that needs their attention, the disabled.

"West Virginia has the highest number per capita of people with disabilities in our state and have a high amount of adults in later life so people with disabilities are 14 percent likely to experience sexual violence compared to 9 percent on the general population," Godfrey said.

Godfrey said despite many of these groups experiencing some form of sexual assault, many are NOT coming forward. She hopes this training will help break the silence.

Activists said they have plans to further the advancement of services for sexual assault victims in their county; to help victims survive these traumatic experiences, and move forward with their lives.