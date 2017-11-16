A Local University Helps Students in Their Next Step Post-Graduation

A college in Mercer County hosted its pre-professional career fair and science visitation day.



On Thursday, November 16, Concord University College of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Health provided seniors with the opportunity to explore options for post-graduation. They also gave students a chance to showcase their final research projects. Graduate schools such as; WVU, Marshall, University of Charleston are just a few of the many that showed up. This gave students at Concord an opportunity to ask the university of their choice questions and get more information.

"A lot of us don't really know where to start and it's kind of overwhelming to contact them so they're on our turf so it's a lot easier," Senior at Concord University, Emily Brown, said.

The career fair included a number of schools from graduate, pharmacy to medical and physical therapy. It was funded through a HEPC Health Fellowship Grant.