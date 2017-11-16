10-story tower in the works for WVU Medicine Children's

A 10-story tower dedicated to WVU Medicine Children's will be built in the coming years, according to WVU Hospitals.

Hospital officials said the tower will be built to address capacity issues and better serve the healthcare needs of the state's women and children.

The project will add 150 beds to Ruby Memorial Hospital, officials said. The tower will be attached to the recently built southeast tower, which houses the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute.

"As West Virginia's leading academic medical center, we have a responsibility to the children of our state and their parents to provide the highest level of care close to home," said Albert Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System. "The demand for our services has increased so that we must grow in order to meet their needs."

The $152-million tower will take three years to complete, officials said. It will include outpatient clinics, operating rooms, a 20-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, a 50-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a 40-bed pediatric acute care unit, a 30-bed obstetrical unit with potential for expansion, a satellite pharmacy and a cafeteria, according to plans.

A capital campaign will be launched to raise $60 million for the project, and WVU Hospitals will finance the remainder of the cost. No state funds will be sought, and no extraordinary rate increase is anticipated as a result of the construction, according to hospital officials.

"This is a necessity, not a nicety," said Gordon Gee, WVU president and chairman of the WVU Health System Board of Directors. "The children and families we serve will be relying on our friends and alumni, our businesses, the people of West Virginia, and the Mountaineer Nation - wherever they may be - to pitch in and make this project a reality. We're launching this campaign right now, right here."

The tower is expected to be open in late fall/early winter 2020.

