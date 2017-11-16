School board president, corrections officer arrested for sexually assaulting inmate

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - An official with the Ohio Attorney General's Office tells 13 News that the Meigs Local School Board president has been arrested for sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint, Larry D. Tucker, 55, of Pomeroy, has been charged with 3rd degree sexual assault.

Tucker, in addition to being the Meigs Local School Board president, is a corrections officer for the Middleport Jail.

The complaint describes Tucker admitting to sexually assaulting a female inmate who was under his supervision on November 1st, 2017.

Tucker has been a member of the Meigs Local School Board for 7 years.

He is also a probation officer at Meigs County Common Pleas Court, where he has been placed on administrative leave.

The Meigs County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.