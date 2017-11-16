History Comes Alive at Canyon Rim Visitor Center

Celebrate heritage Thanksgiving weekend with a step back in time at a special living history program at Canyon Rim Visitor Center in New River Gorge National River on November 25 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Sacagewea, the young Native American woman who accompanied Lewis and Clark on their arduous journey west in 1805, has inspired countless enduring myths and legends. Hear her remarkable story by West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive presenter Mary Daily at Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing, WV.

For more information about this program call (304)514-2115. Find out more about area heritage and the park at http://www.nps.gov/neri. You can also find updates on the New River Gorge National River's Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/newrivergorgenps or follow us on Twitter at https://Twitter.com/NewRiverNPS.