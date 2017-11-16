UPDATE: Fayette County woman arrested for stabbing ex-husband

UPDATE (11/16) 7:45 P.M. -

The woman accused of stabbing her ex-husband five times on November 16, 2017 exclusively spoke with 59 News.

Jessica Dilley told 59 News, "I'm tired of being beaten on, D*** right I stabbed his A**." Jessica admitted to stabbing her ex-husband, Harvey Dilley, but defended her actions.

Deputies reported it happened on Scarbro Road where they rushed to the scene of a domestic call at 8:15 a.m. When deputies arrived they explained Harvey came out of the house covered in blood. Harvey explained to deputies Jessica was still inside the house and a fight broke out after a debit card went missing. According to deputies, Harvey appeared to have been stabbed five times, twice in the lower back and three times in the left arm.

Jessica later surrendered and police said they found 37 clonazepam pills, a glass pipe with methamphetamine, money and a check book belonging to her ex-husband. Deputies arrested Dilley on several charges including, malicious wounding, domestic battery, brandishing and possession with intent to deliver.

Jessica explained her actions stating, "Stab or F****** kill him next time, next time I'll kill him, I don't give a S*** which way." Jessica said she was aware her actions that have landed her potential jail time and she believes that's not fair. "Here I'm going to jail for self defense, it's B*******," Jessica said.

While Jessica explained she is aware of her actions after admitting she did stab Harvey, she had little remorse to show. "Trust me if I had it my way he wouldn't have a head or anything else," Jessica added.

Jessica was granted a $50,000 bond, but wasn't able to pay it. Jessica is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

As for Harvey, he was transported to the Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill where he is currently recovering from wounds that are no believed to be life threatening.

ORIGINAL (11/16) 12:15 P.M. -

