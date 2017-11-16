Deputies: Man arrested for following bus full of children while waving a rifle

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- An 18-year-old is behind bars after deputies said he followed a school bus with children on board while waving around what appeared to be a rifle.

Tyler Scott Conn is charged with wanton endangerment. Deputies said on Wednesday, November 15, around 4:00 p.m. they responded to a bus parked on Peach Tree Road for a brandishing complaint. Three witnesses told officers they saw Conn driving an ATV and following the school bus while waiving what appeared to be a rifle. The school bus driver told officers the same story and said Conn was also screaming at the bus.

The bus driver told deputies he feared for the children's safety while Conn was following them so he kept driving instead of dropping the children off at their stop. Another witness told deputies she was waiting for her child to be dropped off and saw what was going on so she followed the bus. The mother said Conn also pointed the gun towards her and yelled expletives. Witnesses said Conn eventually turned on to another street and left the scene.

Conn was arrested and is now being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.