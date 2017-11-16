Charles Manson hospitalized in California

Mass murderer Charles Manson is back in a Bakersfield hospital, authorities confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

Kern County Sheriff's Lt. Bill Smallwood confirms that Manson is at a local hospital but could not say more.

In January, Manson, 83, was rushed to Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield. Authorities would would only say it was a serious medical problem.

Manson and members of his "family" of followers were convicted of killing pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people during a bloody rampage in the Los Angeles area in August 1969.

The word "pig" was written on the front door in blood. Prosecutors said Manson and his followers were trying to incite a race war he dubbed "Helter Skelter," taken from the Beatles song of the same name.

Manson was initially sentenced to death.

The California Supreme Court found the state's death penalty law unconstitutional in 1972. That changed Manson's sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Parole has been denied 12 times.