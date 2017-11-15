Local medical students gearing up for mission trip

Students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg held a fundraiser Wednesday evening, November 15th, to raise money for an upcoming mission trip.

Medical students in the Christian Medical Dental Association or CMDA are trying to raise money for their annual mission trip. They will take the trip during their Spring Break and lend a helping hand to Hurricane victims in need. Vincent Moora the president of CMDA said the students are grateful for the chance to lend a helping hand.

"We're just super excited for this opportunity to take the week we have of to go down there and hopefully help some people out," said Moora.

Medical student Anna Peyton said she has been on a number of mission trips but has never been on a trip recently following a natural disaster.

"I'm just excited to get to help people who are still really feeling the hurt and emotional turmoil and also it'll be less than a year when we get there," said Peyton.

The medical students are planning on heading to Houston. Medical student Kelsey Ulanowicz said with all of the recent hurricane devastation their plans could change.



"It'll be really interesting cause right now we're planning on going to Texas. It's still really new and unfolding and there's new opportunities. So we're just staying tuned and seeing where we are needed the most," said Ulanowicz.

Students in the CMDA say it was a unanimous decision to stay in the U.S rather than taking an international trip. They are very thankful for any donations and say they will be accepting them until their trip which is in the end of March. If you would like to make a donation you can contact the School of Osteopathic Medicine.

