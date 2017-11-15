Ikes Fork, Local Church Remembers Beloved Pastor

IKES FORK, W.Va (WVNS) -- For more than ten years, pastor James Cline of The Old Pathway Church in Ikes Fork shared the pulpit with Ronnie Warrix Junior, who had an unfathomable passion to move those that walked in through the sanctuary's front doors.

Deputies tell 59 News 73-year-old Ronnie Alex Warrix Jr. was walking on Route 52 around 6:30 p.m. when a man driving South near Ikes Fork hit him with his car.

"He wanted people to praise and worship the Lord," Cline said. "Not just sit around, 15 minutes of a message, and go to the house."

Warrix's motivation to get into the ministry came from adversity, especially after being born with multiple sclerosis. But that still didn't stop him from living the life he wanted to.

"They didn't think he would live," Cline said. "But his father began to pray for him, he began to walk. He began to talk."

It eventually lead to more than a decade of prayer and preaching from a man who had the drive for life, but did not have one for the road.

"(He) didn't have an automobile to take him to a church. He was the kind of guy that had to walk."

Every day, Warrix literally walked the walk - a two-mile stretch of US-52 from his house to the church, no matter the conditions.

"If it was 100 degrees and there's church, he went," Cline said. "If it was 0 degrees, he was walking and going to church."

To the community of Ikes Fork, Warrix's legacy lives on the road he devotedly traveled throughout his walk of faith.

"In this community, they would see him going, whatever the condition," Cline said. "They could see that and they knew that Ronnie was determined. That's the determination that we as a church need to have."

Ronnie Warrix, Jr. was 73 years old. Although he will be dearly missed, his spirit will live on forever.

"He stepped out of this body, but he stepped into the presence of the Lord."