Some iPhone users unable to make calls on AT&T network

(WCMH) – An apparent outage is affecting some AT&T wireless customers nationwide.

Numerous users on Twitter report being unable to make or receive phone calls. Customers say they are immediately disconnected when trying to make a call.

Outage Report shows thousands of reports of the issue since around 5pm.

AT&T spokesperson Holly Hollingsworth acknowledged the issue, saying, “We are aware of an issue affecting some users’ ability to make certain wireless calls. These users should restart their devices, which should resolve the issue.”

If you've experienced an issue when making wireless calls, please restart your device, this might be required multiple times- that should resolve the issue. — AT&T (@ATT) November 16, 2017







Services that use a data connection, such as iMessage and FaceTime appear to be unaffected.