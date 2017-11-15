Family holds candle light vigil for missing father

After nearly two years, the search continues for a Raleigh County man who went missing from the Surveyor area.

Wednesday night friends and family who new Chaz Richardson gathered for a special candle light vigil in Glen Daniel in his honor.

Richardson, 28, went missing on December 3, 2015. His mother, Leisa Wellington is still on a desperate search to find answers



"Please anybody that knows anything about my son please, I just want to bring him home," Wellignton said. That is all I'm asking for, 712 days I've been begging."

Chaz is known for being a bright family man who loved his two young girls.

"One of the best fathers ever, he's got two little girls out there, everyday asking where he's at and there's no answer to give them," Wellington said.

So far the only tip detectives have is that he was last seen getting into a grey Dodge Durango and disappeared. However, his mother said there's more to the story.

"My son has been murdered and it's been covered up," Wellington said.

As a result she promises to hold on to hope that someday she be able to have closure

"I promise you I will not stop until the day I die until I find him. If it takes until the day I die I will look for my son until he's found because if I'm not his voice who is."

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.