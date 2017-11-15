Princeton preparing for Christmas Parade

The Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Christmas Parade. Thousands of people will be lining Mercer Street for one of the largest Christmas celebrations in the region.

The Princeton Mercer County Chamber of Commerce puts on this parade every year, and this year's theme is 'Christmas joy.' Keith Circle, PMCCC Executive Assistant, said people will get to decorate floats, visit with Santa, and get the holiday season started.

"The Princeton Christmas parade is always the Monday after thanksgiving and this year its on the 27th, and its just a way for us to kick off the holiday shopping season for our local businesses," Circle explained.

The parade begins on Monday, November 27th, at 6 p.m. in Downtown Princeton. The PMCCC is also looking for volunteers and float designers. The winner of the float competition will win a $100 cash prize.