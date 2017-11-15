Community members across the region are learning to live with diabetes

In honor of American Diabetes Month, people across our region are learning how to live with the disease.

Everyone with Diabetes Counts is a national initiative to provide those living with diabetes tools to manage the illness. Here in West Virginia classes are offered in just about every county. The classes last over the course of six weeks. Participants learn a variety of tools from grocery shopping to stress reduction.

Susan Sims, the Program Coordinator for Everyone With Diabetes Counts in West Virginia, said this disease hits West Virginia hard.

"We're number 1 for diabetes prevalence, We're number one in obesity, and we're number one in consuming sugary drinks. So we've got some work to do," said Sims.

The classes are geared toward those relying on Medicare.

For more information you can call 855-376-9382.