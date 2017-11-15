West Virginia Parkways Authority in search of corporate sponsors

The West Virginia Parkways Authority launched a new program that would allow corporate businesses to sponsor services along the turnpike. Some of these services include courtesy patrol vehicles, WiFi in travel plazas, and banner ads on the agency's website.

According to Greg Barr, General Manager for the WV Parkways Authority, the corporate businesses would pay a fee to become a sponsor which would cover the cost of that particular service. Barr said the companies would then get to advertise their names to the millions of people who travel on the turnpike every year.

"In exchange, that corporate sponsor pays the state agency money because they're allowing them to advertise on their courtesy vehicles, and that helps for example, offset the cost of the courtesy patrol program," Barr explained.

The businesses would pay for a service the Parkways Authority is already paying for, allowing the agency to allocate those funds to other services on the turnpike. Barr said this program could generate around $500,000 a year at no cost to tax payers.

"This is a revenue generator to help offset cost, so it's actually a benefit to the taxpayers and to the state to generate this extra revenue," Barr said.

The WV Parkways Authority is currently drafting proposals to send to potential sponsors. The agency plans to have the program running within the next year.