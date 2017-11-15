Hunting Safety Tips To Remember

Next week, deer hunters will be hitting the woods across West Virginia for the annual gun buck season. But before you go out to bag a buck, it's important to play it safe.

It's a family tradition, a hobby passed down from generation to generation. To keep those traditions going, it's important to make sure when you leave, you leave safe. A big part of that includes keeping track of who you're with when you leave.

"When you're hunting together in the same area it's important to know where everybody's at," Lieutenant with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Dennis Feazell, said.

State law requires hunters wear 400 square inches of blaze orange; this is so other hunters can identify you as a person and not game. It's also important to know where you can and cannot hunt.

"If you hunt on other persons land that's fenced or posted you're trespassing and that's illegal," Feazell said.

There are a number of public wildlife and hunting areas like the Bluestone and the New River National Gorge, where you can hunt legally. Officers also said to remember basic firearms safety. Hunters should never have a loaded gun on a motor vehicle, whether it's an ATV or a truck. The motion could cause an accidental discharge.

If hunters do not follow the law, officers said they will be fined and can even spend up to a year in jail plus court costs. For more information of hunting laws and safety you can visit http://wvdnr.gov





