Several Shots Fired at Police Cruiser, One Suspect in Custody

PRATT, WV (WOWK) - One person is in custody and another is being searched for by K-9 after a police cruiser was shot at.

The incident occurred on U.S. 60 in eastern Kanawha County near Pratt around 4:50 p.m., according to emergency responders.

Responders say that Pratt Police was attempting to make a traffic stop, when several shots were fire at the police cruiser attempting to make the stop.

One male suspect was arrested in Fayette County as a result of the shots fired call. A woman is currently being tracked by K-9 units in that county.

Several units are responding, including West Virginia State Police, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, and Pratt Police.

No injuries occurred as a result of the shots being fired.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.