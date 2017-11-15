Patients Sue DHHR for Knowledge of Hepatitis Outbreak

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) has been added as a defendant in a lawsuit after a Hepatitis B and C outbreak in Raleigh County.

Attorney's representing the patients who were exposed, claim the DHHR failed to notify the public of the problem soon enough. This outbreak was connected to Raleigh Heart Clinic in March of 2016.

The lawsuit said the clinic failed to follow protocol when it came to injecting medicine. Officials said 130 of the patients were reportedly infected. Of that group, 115 are being represented by local attorneys Stephen New and Amanda Taylor.

They said they are hoping to get compensation for their clients financial and emotional losses. "We really want to be able to compensate these people for what we call their non-economic damages and that's the biggest part of what these people have endured." Associate Attorney at Stephen P. New Attorney at Law, Amanda Taylor, said.

We reached out to representatives for the DHHR. They said they have no comment at this time.