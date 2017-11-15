Huntington man found guilty of sexual assaulting minors; faces 1400 years

UPDATE: 11/15/2017 3:23 P.M.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Sean "Corky" Hammers tells 13 News that Michael Vega was convicted of all 40 counts of sexual abuse today.

Vega was found guilty of sexually abusing three victims under the age of 16 between 2010 and 2012.

He faces up to 1400 years in jail if his sentencing runs consecutively, and would be eligible for parole after 400 years.

Vega's sentencing is set for January 16th, 2018.

ORIGINAL:

A 47-year-old Huntington man has been charged with three counts of 3rd degree sexual assault with a minor, six counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse with a minor and six counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian.

Court documents show Michael Daniel Vega was accused of these charges for incidents that took place from April of 2010- August of 2012.

Investigators spoke with three female victims who were all under the age of 16 at the time of the incidents.

The three victims told investigators they were touched inappropriately by Vega.

Vega was booked at the West Virginia Regional Jail on Tuesday.