Princeton Mercer County Chamber of Commerce's 25th Annual Historic Christmas Ornament

The Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce announces the arrival of its 2017 Historical Christmas ornament. This year's ornament brings the collection of ornaments to 25 annual ornaments in the set.

The 2017 ornament is a representation of the Great Seal of Mercer County. The ornaments are available at the Chamber office, Myra's Flower Shop on Mercer Street and Summit Community Bank on Stafford Drive in Princeton.

Cost is $20 each. Ornaments may also be ordered by mail for an additional $6 to cover Priority mail. Contact the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce office for more information at (304) 487-1502.