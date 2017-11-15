Princeton Christmas Parade Date Set

The Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce announces this year's Princeton Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, November 27, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Registration forms with lineup information and regulations are now available at the Chamber office or online from the chamber website at http://www.pmccc.com/parade.

There is no entry fee to enter the parade, but floats wishing to be judged for awards must conform to this year's parade theme which is "Christmas Joy" and should be registered before November 15. Other units are asked to at least give their unit a Christmassy appearance and also be registered by November 22. The full set of regulations and lineup instructions is available with the entry form.

Monetary prizes for winning floats are $100 for first place and $50 for second place in the categories of Civic and Individual.

Another change this year is that individual four-wheelers and dirt bikes will not be allowed in this year's parade. ATVs and motorcycles riding as part of a responsible organization or business will be permitted.

Every year the chamber encourages businesses, community organizations and individuals to enter a float in the parade. In an effort to take the parade "to the next level" the chamber encourages potential float entrants to do an internet search for "float building 101," where one can find several websites with many tips and ideas pertaining to float building.

Because the Princeton Christmas Parade is so large, containing nearly 100 units, lineup requires the use of Thorn, East Mercer, and South 2nd Streets. The parade begins at the 5th Street stoplight on Mercer Street and ends at the Mercer County Courthouse.

For more information, visit the Princeton Christmas Parade webpage on the Chamber of Commerce website at http://www.pmccc.com or contact the Chamber office at (304) 487-1502 or email pmccc@frontiernet.net.